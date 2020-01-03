<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jurgen Klopp reckons his Liverpool side still have ‘room for improvement’ after they extended their unbeaten run to a 37th game with a 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

The South Yorkshire side have proved to be difficult opponents for virtually every side in the Premier League, though Liverpool‘s 2-0 win felt rather routine, Mohamed Salah opening the scoring in just the fourth minute thanks to yet another cross by one of their full-back assist machines, Andy Robertson.

Sadio Mane would round off the scoring in the second half as the World Champions got 2020 off to a winning start and re-opened their lead at the top of the Premier League to 13 points.

However, despite the impressive nature of his side, who have incredibly picked up 85 of the last 87 league points available to them, Jurgen Klopp ominously warned that his side can ‘do things better’.

“We know there is room for improvement,” Klopp told his post-match press conference. “It’s important for us.

“We care only about ourselves, we can do things better and we have to. Each player wants to do better and knows [they can] do better. There were some things we did better than the last game which helped tonight.”

The win further increases the likelihood that Liverpool will finally end their three-decade-long wait for a league title, while they close in on Arsenal‘s all-time record unbeaten streak.

Next up, an intriguing Merseyside derby against local rivals Everton in the third round of the FA Cup, while Sheffield United face AFC Fylde, both games taking place on Sunday.