Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists he’s not obsessed with winning.

The Reds are two games away from clinching the Premier League title as they wait for the season to resume.

“I like it, but being obsessed, I’m not sure,” he told the JD In The Duffle Bag podcast when asked about winning. “The first thing I learned in life is you can try your best and it’s still possible you can lose. I accepted that early.





“I love winning. But getting obsessed with winning? No.

“Maybe people don’t like to hear this, but I’m Christian and I’m fine with other people winning as well.

“I want to win desperately but if not and there’s a good reason for it, then I can accept it.”