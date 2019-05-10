<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Wolves manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, for what he has done at the Molineux side ahead of Sunday’s premier league title decider.

The two teams square off at Anfield with the Reds needing to win to keep their title hopes alive while hoping league leaders Manchester City to Brighton.

Klopp’s team beat Wolves 2-0 back in December before a youthful Reds side lost 2-1 at Molineux in the FA Cup a couple of weeks later.

“Nuno is doing an incredible job there.”

“They are a talented team. They have Moutinho in midfield, Ruben Neves in midfield and whoever plays with the boys there, Dendoncker or whoever, that is just quality.

“What they have, the quality is big. What they have they created a style of play where everybody signs in, all the players want to be part of that style of play.

“It’s pretty rare, but I think apart from two or three games they played exactly the same three players in the last line the whole year, that’s unbelievable. That’s really rare.

“They have good spirit, good match plan, it’s just good, so that makes them [difficult].

“But now we don’t play the first time against a team that’s really good in counter-attacks. If we have to, it’s normal we have to take care of that – and that’s what we will do.”

Klopp called on his team to put aside the success of reaching the Champions League final to focus on Sunday’s match.

“It would be a big football moment for us. Nothing has changed for us, we knew it before,” he added.

the win over Barcelona) and no one speaks about the weekend. It was for sure one of the best moments in football history, not only Liverpool. But Wolves want to show they do not want to be passengers.

“Focus is not a problem.”

Liverpool will be without the injured Roberto Firmino but Klopp said Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson should be fit to start.

Incidentally both men have been shortlisted for the manager of the season award along with Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino.