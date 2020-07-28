



Jürgen Klopp has been named the LMA Premier League Manager of the Year.

The 53-year-old has been voted top boss by the League Manager’s Association after guiding Liverpool to their first league title since 1990.

Liverpool ended the season on 99 points, 18 ahead of their nearest title rival, Manchester City.

It’s the first time the club have lifted the title in 30 years, following the season after the Merseyside club lifted the Champions League trophy in 2019.





Liverpool scored 85 goals in their 38-game league campaign, while they finished the season with the best defensive record across the division after conceding 33 goals.

Klopp’s side are the current reigning league, European and World champions.

It’s the first time the German has been given the award, while the last Liverpool manager to pick up the award was Brendan Rodgers in 2013/14.