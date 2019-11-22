<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

While they might be a team filled with top players, it’s the focus on the psychological part of the game that sets Liverpool apart, according to Jurgen Klopp.

If you’ve been following Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team over the last year or so, you will likely have noticed their ability to make something out of nothing, which many people believe stems from the large number of brilliant footballers they have in their ranks.

While the ability of their players certainly makes a difference, it’s the mentality that the team possesses that constantly gets them over the hump. In a recent interview, the Liverpool boss discussed the amount of work his team puts into the psychological aspect of the game, claiming that this alone was the reason they were able to create such miraculous moments in 2019 especially.

Mentality is what sets Liverpool apart from the rest, says Klopp – LFC News https://t.co/y0ffASBmDy pic.twitter.com/P9hYZHRrRc — liverpoolnews2019 (@liverpoolnews26) November 22, 2019

“How important is the mental side in football? It’s all, if you like,” said Klopp, clearly putting significant emphasis on the psychological aspect of football, implying that it is far more important than tactics.

“You can have the best technical ability but if you aren’t ready to show it then you can’t make the best of it.

Of course, we all remember their comeback against Barcelona in last year’s Champions League semi-final, but Liverpool have created similar moments of magic on a smaller scale, including in a 2-1 win over Aston Villa a few weeks ago, where the Reds scored 2 late goals to stay unbeaten in the league.

They might not be playing the best football in Europe right now, as they have scraped a few wins this season, but the belief that they can achieve anything with the right mindset is what pushes Liverpool on, on a weekly basis no less. Klopp also mentioned that this mentality has been built over the last 4 years – it is not something that pops up overnight.

“If you fail at something then you need to convince yourself ‘I can do it’. You have to at least see the chance that it can work out. That’s what the boys have worked for over the past four years. Everything is different now.”