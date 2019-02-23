



Jurgen Klopp insisted Liverpool’s trip to rivals Manchester United would not be decisive in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool visit Old Trafford on Sunday looking to return to the top, with a point enough to move them back above Manchester City.

The encounter is the Reds’ game in hand, leading to suggestions it could be the one that decides the Premier League.

But Klopp dismissed that talk, saying it was far too early with 12 league games still left to play for Liverpool.

“If we would see it like a lot of people see it, that it is the game, that is too much pressure on everybody,” he told UK media.

“You cannot do it like that. If we lose the game, and I don’t think about losing the game, then we are still level on points with Man City and Tottenham are probably only two points behind us. That’s the worst thing that can happen.

“The only thing people can make of it is that we are not in a very good moment and other teams are in a good moment.”

The blockbuster is part of a huge finish to the season for Liverpool as they compete on the domestic front and in the Champions League.

Klopp said it was an opportunity for his team, who are aiming to win the club’s first league title since 1990.

“We have a chance to play an outstanding last period of the season, starting with one of the most difficult games,” he said.

“Even if we were 20 points ahead there is no guarantee we will win away at Manchester United because it’s Man United and there is always a reason why they especially want to beat us.

“We have to think about how can we cause them problems and that is the only thing we are thinking about. I cannot constantly think about the consequences of any result. If we win, what does that mean? We are in good shape.”