Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has admitted he may decide to take a break from football when his current contract expires.

Klopp arrived at Anfield in 2015 after a successful spell at Borussia Dortmund and his contract is set to run out in 2022.

After losing EFL Cup, Europa League and Champions League finals, the German finally got his hands on his first piece of silverware as manager of the Reds when they won last season’s Champions League.

But while the club now seems fully equipped to challenge for major honours in the years to come, Klopp fears he won’t have the energy required to stay on Merseyside forever.

“It looks like it. Who can now say if he can give it his all in three years’ time?” the 52-year-old told German outlet Kicker when asked if he is considering taking a sabbatical.

“If I decide for myself that I can’t go on anymore, I’ll take a break and in that year I’d have to make a definite decision [if he wants to continue at all].

“I have absolute energy, but I have one problem: I can’t do ‘a little bit.’ I can only do ‘all or nothing.’

“But the chances are very high that my energy levels will go up again [after a year’s break], and that I can then do the job the way I want to.”

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola famously took a year away from football in between his stints at Barcelona and Bayern Munich seven years ago.

Klopp’s Liverpool are currently two points ahead of title rivals City at the top of the table heading into Saturday’s trip to Burnley.