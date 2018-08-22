Jurgen Klopp has told Sport 1 that he “did not have the right words” for Loris Karius in the immediate aftermath of the Champions League final.

Karius lost his place as Liverpool’s No. 1 goalkeeper following his performance in the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid back in May with the arrival of Alisson, and is close to joining Besiktas on loan, ESPN reports.

Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg was among the first to console the 25-year-old at the end of the game, with Klopp now revealing he saved his debrief for a later date.

“I am a strong supporter of the idea of just shutting up if you don’t have the right words,” Klopp said. “And other than a few comforting words I did not have the right words. I did not have a clue what you could say.

“Neither was I angry of him nor was I disappointed in him or something else. I only saw his situation, and everyone would love to have the right words. I didn’t have them. And that’s why we left it at it that evening but for a few words.

“By now, I talked to him. Not only about this. The situation is clear and everything’s good.”

As Liverpool reported for preseason training, Klopp would attribute Karius’ display in the Champions League final to the concussion he sustained from a clash with Sergio Ramos early in the second half.

Regardless, Liverpool went out and spent £65 million — then a world-record fee for a goalkeeper — on Roma’s Alisson.

With Karius now set to join Besiktas, sources say that Liverpool believe Simon Mignolet is the better candidate to serve as Alisson’s deputy due to his professionalism and Premier League experience.

Karius’ move to Turkey is yet to be confirmed and, as of Wednesday morning, he had not been registered in Besiktas’ squad for Thursday’s Europa League playoff first leg at Partizan Belgrade.