



Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp believes it will take ‘motherluck’ for the team to make the Premier League top finish at the end of the season.

The reigning Premier League champions are seated sixth on the league and have been struggling for form in the league.

Recall that the Reds won the Premier League title by 18 points last season and Klopp insists it will be difficult to make the top four.

“It is a big challenge of course,” admitted Klopp.

“You only have to look at the points. We are not too far off but it’s still a distance. We have to win as many games as possible and we will see at the end of the season, but its a challenge.”





“It [atmosphere] is not the best we have had, but we all agree on the things we have to do,” said the Reds boss. We have had good moments as well but it is a very challenging time for this squad. These are the times you have to show your real face and that is what the boys do.

“We are working hard to turn it around and win football games and you need positivity for that. I am responsible for the mood as well and I’m in a good mood. I’m not happy about the situation but it’s a massive challenge and I prefer to face it in a positive way. I see a lot of good things in our performance but we know we haven’t got the results.

“We try to influence as much as we can and the rest we have to accept. I’m sure there are worse situations out there in the world than ours, so we have a positive atmosphere.”