<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits winning the Club World Cup for the first time gives him an “absolutely sensational” feeling following Saturday’s 1-0 win against Flamengo.

Klopp who once lost seven finals in a row – has won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup in the past year.

“In this moment we have to look at a wonderful night for us, for the club, for everybody who is with us,” Klopp said.

“We play again in five days so it’s a tough period, but the boys game after game really show their desire to make the next step, show their desire to win the next game, show their desire to win the next challenge and I am really happy with that.

“For tonight, we couldn’t do more than winning this game, winning for the first time for this wonderful club the Club World Cup.

“Before the game I said I don’t know exactly how it would feel [to win the cup] but now I can say it’s outstanding. Absolutely sensational.

“I am so proud of the boys and couldn’t be better.”

Liverpool became just the second English side to win the FIFA Club World Cup, the first since Manchester United in 2008, meaning European sides have now won 12 of the past 13 Club World Cup tournaments, including each of the last seven.

Klopp, who guided Liverpool to the honour at the fourth time of asking, added: “We are all kind of exhausted from a very intense game.

“It was an incredible performance, an incredibly difficult game against a good opponent. We did so many good things it’s unbelievable, so many good football moments.

“I saw so many sensationally good performances and I’m really happy. The atmosphere in the stadium was great.

“I think we deserved the win tonight, we were the better side.”