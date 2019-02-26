



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Roberto Firmino will be able to feature against Watford on Wednesday.

Firmino was forced off with an ankle injury during the goalless draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

However, Klopp says the injury is not as bad as first feared and believes the Brazil striker could potentially face Watford in midweek, with the Merseyside derby against Everton to come on Sunday.

“It looks good. We were obviously lucky,” said Klopp. “It was not as serious as we thought at first.

“If Bobby goes down and leaves the pitch it is always a bad sign because he is a pretty hard boy.

“Because we play tomorrow, it will be very close for that, but he has a big chance for the derby.”

When asked if Firmino had a chance to play on Wednesday, Klopp added: “Because it is Bobby I would say yes, but I don’t know if I would use that chance.

“Writing him off is a big mistake because he recovers pretty quickly.”