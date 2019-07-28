<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained reasons the Champions League title holders cannot afford to buy players this summer like renowned spenders – Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool have only signed 17 year old defender Sepp van den Berg from Dutch side PEC Zwolle. And Klopp says they have closed shop for this summer due to economic reasons, insisting that the way other clubs do their own transactions in the transfer market will not put The Reds under pressure.

“I can’t say anything about what other teams are doing. I don’t know how they do it. We have to pay bills. Sorry, everybody has to pay bills, we have to pay bills,” Klopp told reporters as Liverpool prepared to face Napoli today (Sunday) in a preseason friendly.

“We invested money in this team. Now it looks like we are not, but we are not in this fantasy land where you just get whatever you want. You cannot do it constantly.

“It looks like there are four clubs in the world who can do it constantly -[Real] Madrid, Barcelona, [Manchester] City and PSG. Whatever they need, they do. You cannot compare that. That is the situation.”

Klopp added: “It is not a criticism. I know how people will take it, that I am jealous or whatever. I am not at all jealous.”

“This year is not the end of Liverpool FC. Next year there will be another transfer window. This team is really good and we have invested a lot in it. Now we have to work with that.”