Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool need every Premier League point on the board so far to help them through their “most intense period ever” over the next six weeks.

Liverpool’s defeat of Manchester City 3-1 on Sunday sent them eight points clear at the top of the table and nine ahead of the reigning champions, who are fourth.

But the Reds are facing a daunting run of games, playing every few days from after the international break until the new year, and Klopp says every Premier League point amassed so far will be needed to help them through that period.

“I have no idea if I’ve ever had a nine-point lead, it has never been nine points over City, especially after a game against them so it is completely new,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“Each point we have now, we need to go through the most intense period ever for us. You see how Chelsea and Leicester are performing, if we lose today, it is then about five points? After the start we had, five points is nothing.

“We have to play them [Man City] again and we don’t care about the table or whatever, we just try to do the right things in the specific games and if we can do that, then we are good but we need the boys for that and we have to hope they stay fit.”