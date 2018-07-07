Jurgen Klopp has said Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will both be part of the Liverpool squad on the preseason tour to the United States.

A total of 26 players returned to the club on Monday for the start of the preseason, but Salah and Mane have been granted an extended break following their participation in the World Cup.

The attacking pair, however, will report back to Melwood before Liverpool fly out to America to play three games in the International Champions Cup.

“They come back before the tour to America — the 20th, I think. They had then three [weeks] plus one, two, three days’ holiday. That’s what you need to have,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website.

“We are in July, we started the preseason last year in July, so for 12 months these boys have had three weeks off. That’s quite intense and now the next 11 or 12 months are waiting for them!

“That’s what we try to give all of them, then they will be involved and then we have to see.

“Of course, they then have to do a lot of fitness work in the USA and we will see when they can play or whatever. But that they are back will be really good.”

The absence of Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino — who was part of the Brazil team knocked out of the World Cup by Belgium on Friday — at the start of Liverpool’s summer will provide plenty of opportunities for forward players on the fringes.

Divock Origi and Dominic Solanke will have chances to impress before any decision is made on their futures, while Ryan Kent is back at Liverpool after indifferent spells on loan at SC Freiburg and Bristol City in 2017-18.

“I think in football terms last season wasn’t the best season for me, it was quite disappointing,” Kent, 21, said.

“In terms of game time I think I only started eight games last season, but I think it was a learning experience to be able to go to probably the second-best league in Europe in the Bundesliga, and making my debut against Bayern Munich.

“Then to be involved in a playoffs chance with Bristol City was a good opportunity as well, so I took many things away from last season and hopefully I can build on that again.”