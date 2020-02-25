<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool got lucky after they were handed victory on a plate by West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The runaway leaders were 2-1 down and in danger of suffering their first Premier League defeat in 13 months until Fabianski allowed Mo Salah’s tame effort to trickle through his hands.





Liverpool have now matched Manchester City’s Premier League record of 18 straight wins and Klopp admitted: “I never thought that would be broken or equalled but we’ve done it and I can’t believe it’s happened.

“But there is still a job to do and we have to keep winning. It’s not about shining in every game but as long as the boys are ready to work hard I’m not concerned.”