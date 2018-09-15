Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool delivered their best performance of the season so far in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool have now opened a league season with five straight wins for the first time since the 1990-91 campaign.

Georginio Wijnaldum scored his first ever away goal in the Premier League to break the deadlock at Wembley before Roberto Firmino doubled the visitors’ lead in the 54th minute. Erik Lamela grabbed what turned out to be a consolation goal for Spurs in added time.

“The performance today, for me, was better than the result,” Klopp told a postmatch news conference. “The result is the most important thing and the result is perfect.

“Winning here is so difficult, unbelievably difficult, so I never expect that. Because we came here and tried to do it, you need a really outstanding performance — and that was what the boys delivered today. We could have scored more, we controlled the game.

“Let me say, it was the best game of the season for us for sure. We had in all the games really good moments.

“Today, we had 85 brilliant minutes and then unfortunately we didn’t finish the game off. That means Tottenham have the quality to strike back, that’s what they did after a corner. But then nothing happened anymore.

“So I’m really happy about the performance and proud of the performance because the boys came back Wednesday and Thursday, we trained yesterday and then playing our football in that way, that’s really nice for a manager.”

Liverpool avenged last season’s 4-1 defeat to Spurs at Wembley to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League. Klopp, though, stressed that there will be plenty more obstacles for his team to overcome in the rest of the campaign.

“I am long enough now in this business to know no one plays a perfect season — not even [Manchester] City last year played a perfect season,” he said.

“It’s no problem, it’s still early, five games. It’s fantastic we won all of them, it’s fantastic we improved and this today was by far our best performance of the season, so I like that development.

“Now we have to prove it and do it again, again and again. We will see if we can do so.”

Meanwhile, the Liverpool manager is unsure on the severity of Firmino’s facial injury that forced him off in the 74th minute on Saturday following a duel with Jan Vertongen.

Liverpool begin their Champions League campaign on Tuesday when Paris Saint-Germain come to Anfield.

“We have to go again in three days, not long for recovery, pretty quick,” Klopp said. “I’m not sure, but maybe we have an injury with Roberto. I don’t know exactly at the moment, but it’s something with his eye.

“It was a free kick for Tottenham, right? Funny. I haven’t seen it back, I only saw the situation from 60 yards away so I’ve no clue what exactly happened.

“But it’s something with the eye and for sure at the moment it’s not comfortable for him. But we will see.”