<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have gone from being “the not most attractive girl in the village to a supermodel”, with a standing as “one of the five or six best clubs in Europe” making it easier for them to attract transfer targets to Anfield.

There has been a return to prominence overseen on Merseyside by a German coach.

Back-to-back Champions League finals have been reached, with the latest of those set to see them take on domestic rivals Tottenham at Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

A challenge for the Premier League title was also sustained in 2018-19, with Manchester City pipping them to the post by a solitary point.

A number of notable scalps have been secured, including that of Barcelona in a stunning European semi-final that saw a three-goal deficit overturned.

Klopp told The Telegraph of that contest and the progress made by Liverpool: “If I had watched the Barcelona game as a seven-year-old, I would remember it.

“Everyone in football knows it was so special and it is not something you will see often in your life. Liverpool have gone from being the not most attractive girl in the village to a supermodel.

“We are one of the five or six best clubs in Europe again. I do not know when that was last the case but it was a while ago.

“That is why I am happy for the people. They see where their club is and think, ‘Look at that. Look at that red. That is Liverpool’. This is what we feel now.

“If I am trying to make signings I don’t have to convince players anymore and tell them what Liverpool is. That is obvious. I never had so many messages as I did after both Barcelona games. Everybody watched it, and thought, ‘Wow, what was that?’ I have never had so many compliments for the performance of my team.

“I don’t know how many people watched but there will have been a few in the world. That makes it special as well – one game, a semi-final. There was no other game on the planet with such focus.”

While Liverpool are back among the elite, they are still waiting on a first piece of major silverware under Klopp.

The intention is to end that barren run in their next outing, with there a confidence within the camp that a golden era can be enjoyed despite the fierce competition for the most prestigious prizes.

“Silverware-wise I am not sure if that is possible in an era of Manchester City because there is one team above all of us and we have to fight like crazy to be kind of close,” Klopp added.

“But development wise, joy-wise, it can be a golden era and for me it is already.

“Who connected to Liverpool cannot be happy? Who cannot love what we are doing? Because step by step we are coming closer to everything. Okay, we didn’t do it again in the league because of City, but we are again in a final and it is still very positive.

“Who can ever promise silverware? I can’t do that. But in terms of the development of the club, putting the club where it belongs? We are there.

“This year was our first try for the Premier League. We could not try before because we had no weapons to try to be champions. This year, after the first five games, I was like, ‘We can try. We are in the flow’. It forced us to a new level and City to a new level. Now we have to do it again and again.”