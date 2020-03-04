<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Jurgen Klopp has lamented Liverpool’s recent poor form following their latest defeat which saw them get dumped out in the Emirates FA Cup by Chelsea on Tuesday.

Goals from Willian and Ross Barkley secured a quarter-final berth for Chelsea and inflicted a third straight defeat for Liverpool.

And speaking after the defeat, Klopp said they will now have to regroup and bounce back.

“Losing 2-0 is not good, but it is relatively easy to explain. We made two massive mistakes around the goals.

“It is not the best three weeks of the whole season but it is a chance to make it the best three weeks now and that is the plan.





“Nobody has to feel sorry for us, we will win football games and that is what we want to do on Saturday (against Bournemouth).”

With a 22-point cushion over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, only a catastrophic collapse over the final 10 games will prevent Liverpool from claiming a first English title since 1990.

The Reds face Bournemouth at home on Saturday, but with a 1-0 last-16 Champions League deficit against Atletico Madrid to overturn at Anfield next week, Liverpool run the risk of their competitive campaign coming to an early end once the title is sewn up unless they can beat the Spanish side.