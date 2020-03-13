<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has urged Liverpool fans to ‘put their health first’ after coronavirus fears lead to English football shutting down until April 3.

Premier League and EFL officials met on Friday morning to discuss Covid-19 management, which lead to all four leagues (plus the FA Cup) postponing fixtures for at least three weeks.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi have both tested positive for the virus, while Leicester and Watford players were all sent home from training.

“I don’t think this is a moment where the thoughts of a football manager should be important, but I understand for our supporters they will want to hear from the team and I will front that,” Klopp told the club’s official website.

“First and foremost, all of us have to do whatever we can to protect one another. In society I mean. This should be the case all the time in life, but in this moment I think it matters more than ever.

“I’ve said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things. Today, football and football matches really aren’t important at all.

“Of course, we don’t want to play in front of an empty stadium and we don’t want games or competitions suspended, but if doing so helps one individual stay healthy – just one – we do it no questions asked.

“If it’s a choice between football and the good of the wider society, it’s no contest. Really, it isn’t.





“Today’s decision and announcement is being implemented with the motive of keeping people safe. Because of that we support it completely. We have seen members of teams we compete against become ill.

“This virus has shown that being involved in football offers no immunity. To our rival clubs and individuals who are affected and to those who later will become so, you are in our thoughts and prayers.

“None of us know what the final outcome will be, but as a team we have to have belief that the authorities make decisions based on sound judgement and morality.

“Yes, I am the manager of this team and club and therefore carry a leadership responsibility with regards to our future on the pitch.

“But I think in the present moment, with so many people around our city, the region, the country and the world facing uncertainty, it would be wrong to speak about anything other than advising people to follow expert advice and look after themselves.

“The message from the team to our supporters is only about your well-being. Put your health first. Don’t take any risk.

“Think about the vulnerable in our society and act where possible with compassion for them.

“Please look after yourselves and look out for each other.”

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League, but face an uncertain future without concrete plans in place.