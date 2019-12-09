<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that he does not need to explain himself to his players if they are rested from the staring lineup.

Liverpool are currently in the middle of what is a very busy December. Klopp’s squad have to deal with the Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Having to play matches in all four tournaments forces Klopp to rotate, which means star players are dropped out of the starting lineup from time to time.

Klopp has stated that he does not need to explain to his players why they are not playing in specific games, as everyone within the squad understands the current situation the club are in.

“For me it’s not too difficult, I only make the decisions and it’s done,” Klopp said after the clash against Bournemouth on the weekend.

“I didn’t speak to Sadio or Div now. I didn’t speak to Bobby or Mo or Hendo before the last game.

“I didn’t speak or ask them, I just made a decision. Next time everybody knows somebody else will play and then it’s the next game and the next game so that’s what happens now.

“I have a really smart group of players. They look at the schedule, they see that’s how it is. We carry on and need everybody.

“Today we had 14 adult players plus Curtis and Harvey. That’s our squad for today. The only players who are maybe back for Tuesday are Gini Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana to make it 16.

“If somebody in that small squad is concerned or angry that he’s not starting this or that game, I can’t help them.”

Klopp added: “Today the people were shouting for Divock Origi. I get that, I loved the performance of Divock Origi (against Everton) but bringing him on just to say thank you when we have so many games.

“It was wonderful that we didn’t have to and the best part of the game was that we didn’t have to use Sadio Mane. He has been an all-time player in the last couple of weeks.

“We’ll see how we start on Tuesday, I have no idea about that now. But we could give these two, plus Gini (Wijnaldum) and Adam (Lallana), so four players kind of a rest and hopefully they are all fit again for Tuesday and we will make decisions.”

The fact Klopp needs to say little to his players regarding selection is a testimony to the culture he has created at the club.

Liverpool have rotated heavily in the last two Premier League games against Everton and Bournemouth.

However, on Tuesday night, Klopp is expected to field a strong lineup, as the Reds have to avoid defeat away at Salzburg to progress to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.