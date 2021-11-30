Jurgen Klopp hails ‘brilliant’ Virgil van Dijk ahead of Goodison Park return

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Virgil van Dijk for his “brilliant” comeback as he prepares to return to Goodison Park for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury.

Van Dijk sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage from a tackle by Jordan Pickford during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Everton in October 2020, ruling him out of the remainder of the season.

Van Dijk looks set to keep his place in the team for Wednesday’s visit to rivals Everton, and when asked to assess the performances of the 30-year-old, Klopp said: “He came back brilliant. He had a good pre-season, which was absolutely helpful.

“Since then we have had to learn a little bit to deal with it. With the third game in a week, even when he looks fine, maybe he needs a little break. I’m not sure if we have to do that still.

“But his comeback has been absolutely brilliant, and if some things are not exactly like they have been, it’s only a matter of time before they will be.”

While Klopp concedes it may not be easy for Van Dijk to play at Goodison Park for the first time since his injury, he believes the Netherlands international is experienced enough to handle the situation.