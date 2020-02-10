Jurgen Klopp is open to the idea of re-signing Philippe Coutinho – but Kai Havertz remains at the top of his wishlist – according to the Daily Express.
The report says Klopp is ready to test Bayer Leverkusen’s resolve over Havertz and should Liverpool be priced out of a deal, then the German may consider resigning Coutinho, who left the club in an eye-watering £142m move to Barcelona in 2018.
Bayern Munich want Roberto Firmino to quit Liverpool this summer and help lead a new era of dominance in Germany, according to The Sun.
The newspaper reports that Bayern manager Hans Flick believes the 28-year-old is the ideal player to bring in to lead the attack with Robert Lewandowski, who turn 32 this summer.
Leroy Sane also remains a key target, although he has been out injured for much of the season so far.