Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has continued to stand firm on his belief that his side have not yet wrapped up the Premier League title, despite going 19 points clear at the top of the table.

Jurgen Klopp is open to the idea of re-signing Philippe Coutinho – but Kai Havertz remains at the top of his wishlist – according to the Daily Express.

The report says Klopp is ready to test Bayer Leverkusen’s resolve over Havertz and should Liverpool be priced out of a deal, then the German may consider resigning Coutinho, who left the club in an eye-watering £142m move to Barcelona in 2018.


Bayern Munich want Roberto Firmino to quit Liverpool this summer and help lead a new era of dominance in Germany, according to The Sun.

The newspaper reports that Bayern manager Hans Flick believes the 28-year-old is the ideal player to bring in to lead the attack with Robert Lewandowski, who turn 32 this summer.

Leroy Sane also remains a key target, although he has been out injured for much of the season so far.

