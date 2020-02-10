<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Jurgen Klopp is open to the idea of re-signing Philippe Coutinho – but Kai Havertz remains at the top of his wishlist – according to the Daily Express.

The report says Klopp is ready to test Bayer Leverkusen’s resolve over Havertz and should Liverpool be priced out of a deal, then the German may consider resigning Coutinho, who left the club in an eye-watering £142m move to Barcelona in 2018.





Bayern Munich want Roberto Firmino to quit Liverpool this summer and help lead a new era of dominance in Germany, according to The Sun.

The newspaper reports that Bayern manager Hans Flick believes the 28-year-old is the ideal player to bring in to lead the attack with Robert Lewandowski, who turn 32 this summer.

Leroy Sane also remains a key target, although he has been out injured for much of the season so far.