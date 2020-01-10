<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Jurgen Klopp has been named the Barclays Manager of the Month for December 2019. He wins the award for the fourth time this season after a historic end to the year with Liverpool.

The leaders won all five of their Premier League matches, beating Everton, AFC Bournemouth, Watford, Leicester City, and Wolverhampton Wanderers to go 13 points clear.

They also lifted the FIFA Club World Cup to become world champions for the first time.

“It’s really good, and in this moment the only thought I have, I want to win it in January,” Klopp said.

“Before a game, I always have this kind of feeling where I’m massively concerned about how will things go. So, that keeps us really concentrated and the boys are like this as well. “We are ready to fight through the season, and that’s what we have to do.”





Klopp has now equalled Pep Guardiola’s 2017/18 record for the most Barclays Manager of the Month awards in a single season.

The 52-year-old is also level with Guardiola on seven Barclays awards overall. Only five men have won more. Klopp was decided as the winner after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts.

He beat fellow nominees Nigel Pearson and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

2019/20 Barclays monthly winners

August: Jurgen Klopp (LIV)

September: Jurgen Klopp (LIV)

October: Frank Lampard (CHE)

November: Jurgen Klopp (LIV)

December: Jurgen Klopp (LIV)