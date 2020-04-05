<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants to bring Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare to Anfield this summer.

Sport says Liverpool are interested in the midfielder, with Klopp ‘in love’ with the player.

The Reds can take advantage of his current situation at Lille, where he’s found himself on the bench in the weeks before football was suspended.





Having previously reported Liverpool have held talks for Soumare, the Spanish outlet believe the Reds could make a move for the 21-year-old this summer.

The youngster turned down a move to Newcastle in January, despite Lille accepting an offer for him in the final week of the winter market. The Toon’s proposal was for a fee rising to €60m.