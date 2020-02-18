<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has developed selection headache ahead of their UEFA Champions League duel against Atletico Madrid today.

The Reds head to the Wanda Metroplitano, the scene of their Champions League triumph, for the first leg of their last-16 tie.

They have been boosted by the return of midfielder Naby Keita, who made his first start since Boxing Day in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Norwich City.

The 25-year-old, who missed four games with a groin strain, is part of their travelling 21-man squad in the Spanish capital and Klopp admits his weekend display has given him plenty to think about.

“Thank God, we have a squad that offers us different solutions. We had injuries but nobody speaks about it because we never suffered from it. That is good.





“For the players when they come back, rhythm-wise, look at Joel [Matip] and Dejan [Lovren]. They both played sensationally for us and now Joel was not in the squad [at Norwich]. That’s really, really hard.

“When they are all fit, this is the situation – that’s for Naby the same and for others.”

Klopp will face off against Diego Simeone on the touchline in a competitive game for the first time – a clash he believes will be an intriguing prospect.

He added: “His teams are always world-class organised. That makes him one of the best.

“We have exchanged messages after big games.

“We meet in a competitive game for the first time. It will be interesting, really interesting.”