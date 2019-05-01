<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not think the world will come to an end if Man City ends up winning the Premier League title.

For Klopp, the focus is on winning the remaining games his side has this season and nothing more.

While describing Man City’s form this season as “absolute madness”, Klopp insists he will have no complaints if they pip his side to the Premier League title.

City moved back above the Reds into top spot on Sunday after Sergio Aguero’s goal clinched a 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

“I would just like to win our own games and then we will see what happens,” he told DAZN.

“It could all be decided on the final match day. Man City have Brighton away and we take on Wolves at home. Those are no easy games.

“Brighton could still be battling against relegation and Wolves have proven to be a very good team and a very unpleasant opponent. That could be tight as well.

“If Man City win all their games, then I can only congratulate them. It is quite simple. They will have had an amazing season, an incredible campaign.

“They had an unbelievable 2017-18 season and have almost matched their points tally from that year.

“That’s absolute madness. You can only admire such consistency. I can’t say anything bad about that.

“We don’t want to win the league because City loses, but because we win. So, if City wins the league, they will have deserved it.”

“I believe that you will get what you deserve in the end,” he added.

“If you don’t get it on the short term, you will get it on the long term. It’s as simple as that.”

With just two games left, Manchester City leads Liverpool with one point and the race could drag into the final day of the season.