Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson Becker will be his first-choice goalkeeper for the 2018-19 season but says Loris Karius will have another opportunity to prove his worth at Anfield.

Alisson became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper upon confirmation of his six-year deal with the Anfield club, arriving in a move worth £65 million (€73m/$85m).

The Brazil international became the club’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window, joining Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri in moving to Merseyside.

The move marks the end of Karius’ short stint as the Reds’ first-choice goalkeeper following a nightmare performance during Liverpool’s 3-1 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid in May.

Karius was at fault for Real’s opening strike, releasing the ball for Karim Benzema to intercept and score, before fumbling Gareth Bale’s long-range effort for Madrid’s third of the tie.

Tests carried out by the Massachusetts General Hospital following the game reported that Karius was suffering from a head injury at the time of the goals, said to be a result of a collision with Real defender Sergio Ramos.

Regardless, Karius has been the focus of widespread humiliation since the Kiev final and has lost his spot as Liverpool’s first-choice between the sticks as a result of Alisson’s arrival from Roma.

“We brought in Alisson and it is clear that he will be our number one,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “Otherwise, you don’t pay that kind of money.

“For Loris Karius, this transfer is not so great. When you sign the Brazilian number one you don’t tell him he has six weeks to prove himself.

“Still, we have enough matches so everybody can play. He still has the possibility to develop. He is a great keeper and he can still show that with us in the future.”

Karius joined Liverpool from Mainz in 2016, signing a five-year deal, and made 19 Premier League appearances during the 2017-18 campaign.