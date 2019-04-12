<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has branded a video of Chelsea supporters chanting songs about Mohamed Salah as “disgusting”.

“It’s disgusting. We should not see it as a Chelsea or a Liverpool thing,” he said in a press conference.

“It’s another sign that something is going wrong a little bit outside. The stronger the reaction, the more it will help.

“If you do something like that, you should not be allowed to enter a stadium again, in my view, for life. It’s a complete misunderstanding of how life should be. People think they are more valuable than others – the biggest misunderstanding in the world.

“Football is the best example for how different people, races, everything, can work together brilliantly. Go in each dressing room in the world and we find them all sitting there together. It’s never an issue.

“Football has a strong voice, and we have to use that voice and show that we all think the same. Things like this should not be allowed to happen again.”