The fourth round FA Cup game against Shrewsbury Town in late January should have been an easy game for Liverpool to win. The Shropshire based team, whose stadium has a capacity of just 9,875 people, plays in League One, the third tier in the English football pyramid.

However, this wasn’t the case and Shrewsbury managed two second half goals to equalise against Liverpool. The Reds dominated the game, holding possession for 71% of the game, and made almost three times as many passes as their underdog rivals.

However, Liverpool only managed two goals in the game. One of them was an own goal from Shrewsbury’s Donald Love, and the other from Curtis Jones. The 19 year old Jones was lauded by Liverpool fans earlier in the month when he scored against Everton in the 1-0 Merseyside Derby at Anfield.

The Reds, who are running away with the Premier League, having not lost a league game in over a year, failed to convert their statistical dominance into a victory. Instead, they’ve been forced into a fourth round replay game at Anfield.

No Replay for Klopp

Despite being clear favourites to win the Premier League this season, Klopp does not want to take any risks. He knows how important a league win is for Liverpool and its fans, who have been waiting for 30 years for another domestic top flight win, and doesn’t want anything to jeopardise this.





This is why he immediately said that he would not be attending the game as it falls within the Premier League’s first ever winter break. Klopp commented that it was important for his team to rest, after playing 40 games already this season. The team has been playing games an average of every four days since December, and fatigued players increases the risk of injury or poor performance in other games.

Klopp has refused to take all of the blame though, saying that “the Premier League has asked us to respect the winter break.”

Under 23s

Instead of the regular players who have donned the Liverpool strip this season, the players will be from the team’s under-23s side. Their coach, Neil Critchley, will also be at the game as Klopp is refusing to attend. However, it has since been reported that Klopp will be available over the telephone for Critchley to consult.

Due to a scheduling issue that meant Liverpool had to play in the FIFA Club World Cup two days after a Carabao Cup game, the team fielded a similar team in the December quarter-final match against Aston Villa. Liverpool lost that game 5-0. Shrewsbury fans would have been hoping for something similar.

Finance Cost

Shrewsbury Town’s manager, Sam Ricketts, has hit back at Klopp’s decision. For smaller, lower tier teams like Shrewsbury, games like this can bring in significant sums of money as they will receive a share of the ticket sales from the game at Anfield. Many clubs hope to get a draw in their first game against a big club, just to be able to play a replay at their opponent’s stadium.

However, the decision to field the under 23s team by Liverpool means that the ticket prices to watch the match have been cut. Ricketts claims that this will see his team’s earnings cut by £500,000 from £600,000 to £100,000.

He lamented that a sum of money like that could be used to make major improvements to the club’s facilities or buy extra players. However, he added that he understood the reason behind Klopp’s decision.

A Night to Remember

FA Cup replays at a Premier League stadium is always an exciting prospect for lower league teams. While Liverpool were still favourites to win the game, Shrewsbury fans would have been holding out hope that they could win.

In light of this, Shrewsbury fans bought the full 8,000 tickets available to them, meaning the entire Anfield Road stand was packed with blue and gold.

The winner of the game will go on to play a fifth round game against Chelsea in early March after they beat Hull City.