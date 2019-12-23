<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jurgen Klopp has played down rumours linking Liverpool with a January move for Kylian Mbappe, insisting the Paris St-Germain ace is too expensive for them.

Mbappe, 21, is one of the most sought-after attackers in world football having scored 20 goals in 19 appearances for PSG this term.

He still has two-and-a-half years to run on his current deal at the Parc des Princes, though, meaning he will come at an extremely hefty price for potential suitors.

And according to the Telegraph, Liverpool’s “ultimate ambition” is to prise Mbappe away from Paris either in January or the summer window.

The Reds reportedly tried to sign him in his days at Monaco, but PSG eventually won the race for his signature by coughing up a staggering £130m.

It doesn’t look like they will try and sign the Frenchman again, nevertheless, with Klopp suggesting he would cost too much money.

“There’s no reason for it, there’s no reason for it,” he told Canal Plus about potentially signing Mbappe.

“Kylian plays for PSG [laughs]. [Antoine] Griezmann has joined Barcelona.

“Obviously you know how good your team is. We would like a French player but some of them are too expensive for us!”

Liverpool are set to add a new winger to their ranks when the January transfer window opens, paying a mere £7.25m to sign Japan international Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg.

The 24-year-old has played against Klopp’s side twice this season, scoring against them in their Champions League clash at Anfield back in October.

And ahead of his winter switch to Merseyside, Klopp has revealed how he will fit Minamino into his plans.

“It is a little bit not reshaping [the squad] but Taki is for sure a player who can help us immediately, in the short term, in the long term and from an age perspective,” he told ESPN FC.

“He’s already really good as everyone could see when we played them in Salzburg but still there is potential there to become even better, which is good.

“You need always not only fresh legs because you play every three days, but you need fresh legs to keep everyone on their toes. That’s not a competition, it’s just to have different options in different moments.

“He’s a really exciting player and it was good we played them so each Liverpool supporter could see that’s a proper player.

“He is is a type of player we need. He can play all offensive positions which is good. Maybe can play as an eight as well.

“He is a sensationally good guy, he is smart he speaks really good German and will learn English quick and I’m really looking forward to it.”