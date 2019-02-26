



Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has called on Mohamed Salah’s teammates to offer him more assistance on the field.

The Reds were held to a goalless draw by Manchester United at Old Trafford this past weekend as they dropped points for the third time in four English Premier League matches.

Salah, who has scored 17 goals in 27 league matches this season, has come under fire for his lack of goals against the so called big six in England.

The 26-year-old has scored just one goal against Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal this season – with his goal against the Gunners coming from the penalty spot.

“Two months ago we played against Bournemouth and he was the star in the sky”, Klopp said about Salah.

“It is about how we use him, how we play him, how we move and all that stuff. Against United, Lindelof and Shaw together did a pretty good job [against Salah].

”He continued: “It was not flexible enough. The build up from deep was okay but you need to be more flexible, keep the ball in the right area, shoot etc.

“The attitude is not questioned. But keep cool, pass the ball around, go in the right areas, finish the situations off.”