Jurgen Klopp asks Liverpool to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly asked Liverpool to sign Jules Kounde, a Sevilla player with a 90 million euro buyout clause that the Andalusians do not intend to waive.

Jules Kounde could change teams again. Although he still has a contract with Sevilla, the club he signed with until 2024, in the last few hours the possibility of a move to the Premier League has begun to emerge.

The former Bordeaux man is reportedly a fan of Liverpool, who are keen to swoop for the 23-year-old centre-back in the current winter transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp himself is reportedly keen on Kounde and has not hesitated to ask the club to do everything possible to try to keep him in the team for the second half of the season, even if he has to pay his buyout clause.

This is what ‘The Sun’ assures, which adds to this information that the Reds have won the battle against Chelsea in the race for the player. The Blues had already launched an attack for his signature last summer, but Sevilla rejected the offer of 50 million euros presented.

His buyout clause stands at 90 million euros, an amount that the Andalusians cling to every time a lower offer arrives and which they do not intend to renounce.