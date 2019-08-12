<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alisson will miss at least ‘the next few weeks’ of action for Liverpool due to a calf problem, coach Jürgen Klopp has announced.

The goalkeeper exited in the first half of his side’s 4-1 win over Norwich City at Anfield on Friday night.

That came after he fell and sustained an injury to his calf while taking a goal kick.

“It isn’t too cool. It is a calf injury which obviously puts him out for a while,” Klopp told Liverpool’s official website.

“I don’t want to make an exact prognosis on when he will be back but it won’t be Wednesday for sure.

“So we have to wait and see. It take a while, a couple of weeks for sure so we have to see.

“I have already saw like six weeks and stuff like this but Ali hasn’t been injured a lot in his career.

“I’d like to wait for a little bit to see how he develops in that process but he won’t be in for the next few weeks.”

Liverpool are set to sign veteran goalkeeper Andy Lonergan as goalkeeping cover on a one-year deal to compensate for the loss.