



Liverpool have officially been Champions of England for almost three weeks already, but Jurgen Klopp admits the achievement hasn’t properly sunk in yet

Liverpool secured a first league title in three decades after being crowned champions for the first time in the Premier League era, winning the title with seven games to spare and closing in on a host of divisional landmarks ahead of the season’s run-in.

Klopp’s side will be presented with the Premier League trophy following their final home game of the season against Chelsea on July 22, and the German admits the magnitude of his side’s achievement is yet to truly sink in following a hectic fixture schedule.

“Honestly, it hasn’t really happened yet,” Klopp told German outlet, SWR (via SportWitness).

“On the one hand it’s so big and I felt it the moment it happened, but on the other hand, we had to get back to normal very fast.

“We had to play Manchester City a week later who are one of the strongest teams in the world.





“We didn’t do a bad game, but against City, it had to be almost perfect, and that was a day not get the right level so then and you say ok so this is the bottom of reality.

“Not that we were surprised that this can happen, but you have to process.

“That’s what forever that means. We have our whole lives to deal with it properly and intend to do so, but it’s better to be Champions now than never.”

Liverpool travel to face Arsenal in midweek and need to win each of their remaining three fixtures to eclipse Manchester City’s all-time record of 100 Premier League points, and Klopp is keen to ensure his side maintain their motivation despite the championship having already been secured.

“It’s important that we do not look like someone who needs to be persuaded to play in the Premier League,” he added.

“This is what we like to do the most, what guys like to do the very best, and it should look like that.

“We have been playing at 110% for two and a half years now and relatively successful but that is only possible because the guys are exceptional.”