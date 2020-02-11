<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Tottenham and Monaco striker Jurgen Klinsmann has resigned as Hertha Berlin coach after 10 weeks in charge of the capital club.

The 55-year-old former Bayern Munich, Germany and the United States coach only took the reins of the capital club back in November 2019 when he was charged with the task of guiding Die Alte Dame away from relegation danger.

Klinsmann oversaw just 10 games in charge of Hertha, with those outings delivering three wins, three draws and four defeats but his final match proved to be last weekend’s home defeat to Mainz.

Former Tottenham and Monaco striker has confirmed his departure in a statement posted on his Facebook page and 1990 FIFA World Cup winner said he will remain at the club in a supervisory role.





“I would like to say a big thank you to all players, fans, spectators, staff and employees of Hertha Berlin for the support, the many meetings and the talks over the past ten weeks,” he said.

“It was an incredibly exciting time for me with many new interesting insights. The club and the city have grown on me even more.

“In late November, we followed the request of the club leadership with a highly competent team and helped out during a difficult time. Within a relatively short period of time, we set out on a good path. Also because of the support of many people we put six points between us and the relegation playoff place despite mostly difficult games.”

They currently sit 14th in the table, six points clear of the drop zone.