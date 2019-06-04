<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian forward Junior Lokosa won the Tunisian League title with Esperance on Monday following the club’s comprehensive 4-0 home win against JS Kairounaise.

The Blood and Cold have now won the league title 29 times, further cementing their position as the most successful club in Tunisia.

It’s Lokosa’s second trophy in two days with Esperance after they claimed the CAF Champions League title with a 2-1 aggregate win against Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca last Saturday.

Lokosa started the game against JS Kairounaise and was replaced by two-goal hero Saâd Bguir nine minutes before the break as Adem Rejaibi opened the scoring for the hosts in the 35th minute, while Haythem Jouini added the second from the spot in the 66th minute.

Bguir made the scoreline more comprehensive with two more goals in the 72nd and 86th minutes respectively.

The former First Bank FC striker who joined Esperance in the second part of the season has scored one goal in five league appearances for the club.

Esperance will take on CS Sfaxien in the semi-final of the Tunisian Cup on Thursday at the Stade Taïeb Mhiri, Sfax.