NPFL hotshot Junior Lokosa and FC Crotone striker Simeon Nwankwo will both start for the Super Eagles in tomorrow’s friendly against DR Congo in Port Harcourt, coach Gernot Rohr has said.

“We will change the team a little bit – I want to see new players, so Lokosa and ‘Simy’ (Simon Nwankwo) will start,” Rohr said after the team’s training today at the Shell ground in Port Harcourt.

It will be a chance for both strikers to stake a claim to be at the World Cup.

Rohr also said he plans to rest skipper Mikel Obi and striker Odion Ighalo, who flew in from their base in faraway China.

Rohr will drop five players after the DRC match before the team jet out for a friendly against England on June 2.