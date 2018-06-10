Junior Lokosa’s 19th goal of the season was what Kano Pillars needed to ensure they did not lose in front of their fans to Rivers United today.

The leading scorer in the NPFL added to his tally in the 47th minute to cancel Osita Chikere’s 12th minute lead for the visiting Rivers United.

Pillars thus consolidated third spot with 38 points.

Akwa United cut Lobi Stars lead at the top of the table to just two points when they won 1-0 a Yobe Desert Stars and the Makurdi club fell by the odd goal at struggling Go Round FC.

Akwa United remain second in the standings with 41 points from 24 matches, while Lobi remain on 43 points.

There were also home wins for Enugu Rangers, Enyimba, Kwara United, Sunshine Stars and Niger Tornadoes.

The match between MFM FC and El Kanemi was shifted.