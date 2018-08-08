Junior Lokosa has revealed he was baffled he did not get a contract at SK Brann despite scoring goals while on trials with the Norwegian club.

The NPFL leading scorer with 19 goals trained thrice with Brann and was reported to have impressed, but he was eventually told to go.

“Lokosa said he could not understand why he was not given a contract because he was scoring goals in training at Brann,” a top Kano Pillars official said.

“The coach even asked him if he only likes to score goals and he answered yes, saying he is a striker.”

Lokosa returned to training with Pillars on Tuesday and he said he believes when the time is right, he will play overseas.

“He said at the right time he will get the chance to play abroad,” the official disclosed.

“It is not yet time.

“The prayer is that he will get an even bigger deal soon.”

In June, the former First Bank FC star was also at Bulgarian club PFC Ludogorets with a view to sign a contract.