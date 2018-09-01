Kano Pillars striker Junior Lokosa has revealed he is disappointed the abrupt end of the 2018 NPFL season means he cannot beat the all-time goals record of 23 goals set by Mfon Udoh.

Lokosa was the leading scorer in the league with 19 goals before the season was ended in the boardroom with 14 rounds of matches to be played.

This was no thanks to a long delay in the resumption of the championship, which made it almost impossible to beat a CAF deadline of October 15 for the submission of the club to represent the country in the CAF Champions League.

The former First Bank FC of Lagos star told: “I actually set a target to score more than 23 goals so as to break the record set by Mfon Udoh and I have worked so hard to put my name on this, but it was so unfortunate that the decision to end the league has affected all my hard work.”

Lokosa said he was determined to set another goals record.

“It is so difficult to score 23 goals, but I was determined to break the record and with God’s favour I was close to breaking the record with five goals left to equal the record, but regardless I give God the glory for emerging the highest goal scorer of the 2018 NPFL season.”

His goals earned him a call-up to the Super Eagles and he also said he hopes to soon play overseas after failed attempts in Bulgaria and Norway.