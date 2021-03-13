



A former junior coach of Shola Shoretire has likened him to Manchester United great Paul Scholes.

Stephen Rutherford, Hebburn Town’s Director of Football, worked with the teen before he moved to Manchester.

“Hopefully he can just continue to develop and push into the professional game,” Rutherford told the Manchester Evening News.

“I would compare Shola to Paul Scholes. He could also read the game well, was fantastic technically and could get that important pass in.

“We’re just immensely proud, it’s great for the kid, and hopefully we get a few more through at Hebburn that share Shola’s ability.”





On working with the midfielder, Ruttherford also said, “I don’t even think Shola understood the talent that he had at that time, but It’s also all about how dedicated you are. He was training and playing with Hebburn, Wallsend and Newcastle.

“He was playing football five days out of the seven, at least. He spent a large part of his time developing himself and going to training. To keep that work ethic up through the years, that’s a huge commitment and he’s got the rewards for it, which is great.”