Nigeria forward Junior Ajayi won his fourth consecutive Egyptian Premier League title with Al Ahly who defeated Al Mokawloon 3-1 at the Borg El Arab Stadium on Wednesday night.

The win ensured the Reds romped to 77 points, ahead of their final league clash against Zamalek.

It was the 41st time the former African champions have won the title.

Tunisia defender Ali Maâloul gave Al Ahly the lead in the 29th minute of the encounter.

Hussein El Shahat bagged a brace for the Red Devils in the 63rd and 71st minutes respectively to put the game beyond the hosts.

Seifeddine Jaziri netted the consolation goal for Al Mokawloon deep into stoppage time.

Ajayi took the place of brace hero El Shabat in the 76th minute of the encounter.