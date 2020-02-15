<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian striker, Junior Ajayi scored his sixth goal of the season for Egyptian giants Al Ahly in Friday Egyptian league game against Al Nasty.

Ajayi played a huge role in the game as Al Ahly went on to claimed a 3-0 win against the CAF Confederation cup campaigners and stretched their unbeaten run to 15-game this season.

Ali Maloul put the home side in front from the spot in the 10th minute, after Afsha was fouled in the box.





Junior Ajayi doubled the lead with seven minutes left on the clock in the after connecting with a perfect pass from Mahmoud Kahraba and finished perfectly past the goalkeeper for his sixth-goal of the season.

There is still time for the third as Mahmoud Kahraba made it 3-0 in the 90th minute to complete the rout on the night.

The record CAF champions league winner have now won all their 15 games played this season so far, they are on top of the table with 45 points and have kept 12 clean sheets in the process.