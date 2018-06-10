Nigeria forward Junior Ajayi is keen on securing a move to Portuguese club, Sporting Lisbon, despite his Egyptian club, Al Ahly’s decision not to sanction the switch.

Ajayi, 22, joined Al Ahly in September, 2016 from Tunisian club, CS Sfaxien, and has established himself as one of the key members of the team.

Since his arrival, Ajayi has scored 21 goals and provided 18 assists in 71 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

Sporting Lisbon’s move for the former Shooting Stars Sports club of Ibadan striker is being orchestrated by Sporting Lisbon’s director of football, Augusto Inacio, who was once in charge of the Red Devil’s rivals, Zamalek.

CSN scooped from a source close to the player that he is set to hold showdown talks with Al Ahly’s heirachy on resumption for pre-season duties.

“He (Junior Ajayi) is desperate to join Sporting despite the insistence of his club to hold on to him,” the source who’s close to the player revealed to newsmen.

“The problem is that Ahly sold some of their key players recently and they don’t want him to leave for now.

”He respected the decision of the club but will sit down with them to find an amicable solution to the issue as he want to test himself in Europe after a successful spell in North Africa.

“He is travelling back to Cairo today (Sunday) and hopefully they will sort things out.”

Ajayi was not selected in Nigeria’s 30-man provisional squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia despite earning his first call-up for the team’s friendly games against Poland and Serbia.