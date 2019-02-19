



Nigerian International Junior Ajayi has signed a contract extension with the Red Devils until 2022, the player’s agent has announced on Monday.

The 23-year-old has been an indispensable part of Al Ahly squad since his arrival from Tunisian side CS Sfaxien in the summer of 2016.

Despite never being prolific in front of goal, his work-rate, dedication, and two-winners against arch-rivals Zamalek made him win the fans’ hearts.

Ajayi has made 81 appearances for Al Ahly, scoring 24 goals while assisting 19, making him one of the most successful foreign players in the club’s history.

He was forced to miss the first half of the 2018/2019 season due to a serious injury he picked at the end of last season, however, he has excelled following his return, scoring three goals in eight appearances.

Ajayi’s existing contract was due to expire at the end of the next season, but he has agreed to remain at the club, signing a deal until July 2022.

Al Ahly are currently third in the Egyptian Premier League with 42 points, but have three games in hand, with the first coming against El-Dakhelya on Tuesday.