Julius Ubido feels hard done and emotionally shattered, claiming he departed Heartland with a ‘broken and bleeding heart’ following the refusal of the club to reciprocate his loyalty, dedication and long service to the Naze Millionaires.

Ubido, 34, joined Heartland in 2007, going on to spend 13 seasons with the club, helping the Owerri side to win two FA cups – in 2011 and 2012 and one Super cup.

But at the end of 2018/2019 campaign, Ubido was eased out of the club in a major reorganization exercise that swept through the five- time Nigerian league champions.

The defensive midfielder who has penned a season-long deal with newly promoted Warri Wolves is feeling hard done, claiming he wasn’t shown any respect by the club, neither did they appreciate his loyalty, dedication and hard work for 13 years on their payroll.

“Its hard to take, Heartland didn’t treat me with respect. They didn’t seem to appreciate my loyalty, my long (13) years of service, dedication and hard work to them,” Ubido told Completesports.com in an emotion laden tone.

“I’m leaving Heartland in emotional pains. I’m leaving Heartland with a broken and bleeding heart.

“This is a club I served with loyalty, honesty, sincerity, worked hard enough for them but ended up been treated this way.

“I thought when a player serves a club well for years, he kind of becomes the club’s legend, a role model for the upcoming young ones – that loyalty pays.”

Ubido added: “At least, there should have been a ‘soft landing’ whereby the player is given a role in the team for his service.

“Can Kano Pillars, for instance, treat Rabiu Ali this way? Or could it be that it’s due to the fact that I’m not an indigene of the (Imo) State?

“I don’t think so because I related very well with everyone during my 13 seasons at the club. I enjoyed my stay there, so I find it difficult to believe I was treated this way just because I’m not from there.”

Ubido says he’s looking forward to a rewarding season with his new club, Warri Wolves.

“When one door closes, another opens. While Heartland were not forthcoming with anything, always asking me to come today, come tomorrow, Warri Wolves called me and I’ve signed a one-season contract with them.

“Right now, I’m looking forward to new life at Wolves. I’m looking forward to that fresh challenge and I believe we will hit new heights this season,” Ubido said.