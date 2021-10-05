Julius Aghahowa: Wilfred Ndidi, Peter Etebo injury blow something to worry about

Former Nigeria international Julius Aghahowa has said the injury to Super Eagles midfield duo Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo is something to think about.

Ndidi and Etebo were left out of the Eagles squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against the Central African Republic due to injury.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers revealed Ndidi is set to be out for four to five weeks, while Etebo could be sidelined for the rest of the year.

And reacting to the absence of both Premier League Star Aghahowa, speaking on Brila FM, said: “That’s a big blow and it’s something to worry about. When you have players who are playing regularly for the first team, they start the game all the time and now you have this number of players injured, it’s a big blow to the team.

“I know definitely the coach will look for alternatives he will find a replacement for them as quick as possible because we have a good number of players coming through the ranks at the moment. But the only issue there is that they have not gotten enough playing time for them to get into the team.

“But it is an opportunity also for the new players to show what they can do for the team.”

Aside from Ndidi and Etebo, Lorient striker Terem Moffi will not be part of the squad to the qualifiers after getting injured at the weekend.