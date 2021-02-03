



Former Nigeria international Julius Aghahowa says there is no purposeful play in the current Super Eagles team.

Aghahowa stated this on a Lagos radio station.

The former Shahktar Donetsk striker urged the current players to emulate someone like Sunday Oliseh who always give passes which result to goals.

“We don’t play with purpose anymore,” he said. “We don’t have players who will give long pass to strikers just like the way Sunday Oliseh use to do.

“All we do now is just keep possession in our half, making side ways passes with no purpose. So we need players who will give good passes to strikers to score goals.”





On why Paul Onuachu has not been able to replicate his club form in the Eagles, Aghahowa explained:”I think the pattern of the Super Eagles doesn’t favour him and the question we need to ask is do we want to score goals or just play football? If we want to score goals then we need to start feeding him with the ball.”

Aghahowa featured at four Africa Cup of Nations (2000, 2002, 2004, 2006) And was at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

At junior level he represented Nigeria at the 1999 U-20 World Cup and the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

And at club level, he played for Bendel Insurance, Esperance of Tunisia, Shakhtar Donetsk, Wigan Athletic and Kayserispor.