Former Nigeria International, Julius Aghahowa, has stated that attention needs to be given to Super Eagles’ midfield by Coach Gernot Rohr, if the team must make any meaningful impact at the World Cup.

Eagles will today begin their World Cup campaign in an opener game against Croatia. The team will then meet Iceland on June 22 and thereafter clash with old foe, Argentina on June 26 in their last game.

Speaking as guest of the Special Olympics National Games held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos, Aghahowa said the team needs midfielders that will connect with the defenders and strikers for results.

“Inasmuch as we want to do well at the World Cup, other teams are there for same goal. I am optimistic the team will do well if necessary things are put in place.

“I know a lot of Nigerians now have doubts after the disappointing results in the friendly games played going to the World. But that shouldn’t be any yardstick as such games are for learning process to strengthen the team and to pick the right players for the Mundial,” he said.

The former Russia’s Shakhtar Donetsk striker added that, “What I saw lacking in the team is the midfield, which needs to be repositioned. The midfield is the engine room of any team, when it comes to having ball possession, create chances and for strikers to score goals.

“The same players that we have operating in that position need to be reorganised. That is why I will prefer Mikel to be in front of the back two defenders and Alex Iwobi to operate as a playmaker behind the strikers. In that way, there will be less issue and I believe we will do well with our supports,” he stated.