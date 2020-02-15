RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann has revealed that he turned down the chance to manage Real Madrid.
The 32-year-old told the Independent he was approached by Los Blancos’ managing director Jose Angel Sanchez in 2018, at a time when the club were seeking a successor to Zinedine Zidane.
The job eventually went to Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked by the capital club after just three months in charge following a disastrous start to the 2018/19 campaign.
Zidane eventually made a dramatic return to Santiago Bernabéu, but it could have been the young German on the sidelines he has admitted.
