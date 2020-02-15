RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann has admitted that he would one day like to lead Barcelona.

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann has revealed that he turned down the chance to manage Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old told the Independent he was approached by Los Blancos’ managing director Jose Angel Sanchez in 2018, at a time when the club were seeking a successor to Zinedine Zidane.


The job eventually went to Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked by the capital club after just three months in charge following a disastrous start to the 2018/19 campaign.

Zidane eventually made a dramatic return to Santiago Bernabéu, but it could have been the young German on the sidelines he has admitted.

