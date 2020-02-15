<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann has revealed that he turned down the chance to manage Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old told the Independent he was approached by Los Blancos’ managing director Jose Angel Sanchez in 2018, at a time when the club were seeking a successor to Zinedine Zidane.





The job eventually went to Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked by the capital club after just three months in charge following a disastrous start to the 2018/19 campaign.

Zidane eventually made a dramatic return to Santiago Bernabéu, but it could have been the young German on the sidelines he has admitted.